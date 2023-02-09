Critical Repair Program providing Birmingham residents with an opportunity to restore their homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you need repairs made in your home? The Birmingham Office of Community Development is working to provide help.

This is the return of the Critical Repair Program. City representatives tell me the slots filled so quickly last time, and that is why they are glad that it is returning.

Not everyone is eligible - it is based on your family’s income and the number of family members you have in your home.

You also must live in the home, and it has to lie in Birmingham city limits.

Everything from roofing to plumbing can be tackled, but for a full list you can click here.

Information you need to find out if you can apply. (WBRC)

City leaders stress that many residents have already expressed interest.

“I actually had a resident that pulled up in my house on Friday that wanted information about this program. So, I was excited to see the Mayor talk about it on Tuesday and we actually go through the approval process. Most residents do want to maintain their homes. They want to have their neighborhoods look good they want to have a place that looks good to live and play in. So this program helps those residents who need that assistance,” said Birmingham City Councilor Wardine Alexander.

Application intake day is February 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Fountain Heights Recreation Center. For a digital application, you can click here.

