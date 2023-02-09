Brookwood High student arrested for being in possession of gun at school

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Brookwood High School student was arrested on Wednesday after being found with a gun.

A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy school resource officer was notified by school faculty that the student may have been in possession of a firearm. The school implemented lockdown procedures while the officer made contact with the student and discovered they did have a gun.

Upon further investigation, the student was arrested.

The school said in a statement to parents that students were safe and no one was injured as students were dismissed as usual.

Due to the defendant’s age, authorities said the name of the student will be released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.