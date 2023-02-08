LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.

The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 10 a.m. on Alabama 55 near mile marker 40. That’s about 15 miles south of Georgiana.

An investigation has determined that King’s 2000 Chevy Tahoe crossed the center line and collided head-on with Howard’s 2018 Audi A6. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. ALEA said King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Warning about thieves posing as pastors to steal money
Georgia pastor says scammers used his identity to try to con one of his church members, BBB says it can happen in Alabama
Distracted driving laws expanding
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill, making any phone use behind the wheel illegal
Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale died February 6.
Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

Latest News

USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes
USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office
There's nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome...
The toughness of a pageant winner
There's nothing 18 year old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life she has overcome...
VIDEO; Sydnee Cantley Tough Pageant Winner
Andrew Goldsmith in custody following chase
Andrew Goldsmith in custody following chase