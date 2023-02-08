USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Pelham Police Department are investigating a break-in to the USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office which occurred sometime between the evening of Saturday, Feb. 4 and the morning of Monday, Feb. 6.

At this time, it is not known what was taken from the boxes.

USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes (WBRC FOX6 News)

The postal service says mail theft most often occurs in the overnight hours when there are fewer people around to witness it. If you notice anyone hanging around a blue collection box in the evening/early morning hours, call the local police immediately, then report it to Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

Postal inspectors recommend checking your mailbox every day and removing your mail as promptly as possible. The longer your mail sits in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft.

If you are a victim of mail theft, you should report it to your local police and to the Postal Inspection Service by 877-876-2455 or visiting www.USPIS.gov/report.

If you are a witness to mail theft or have knowledge of mail theft related activity, Postal inspectors ask that you provide your tips by calling 877-876-2455 or visiting www.USPIS.gov.

Mail theft is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and substantial fines.

