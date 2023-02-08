USFL Stallions expected to make impact on and off field in second season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It won’t be long before the USFL is back in action right here on FOX6! The league announced its 2023 schedule today.

Birmingham will host the defending champion Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers, each playing five home games at Protective Stadium.

But unlike last year, when Birmingham hosted all 40 games, this year Detroit, Canton and Memphis will house the rest of the teams.

Gene Hallman, who markets the USFL says even with fewer games, there’s reason to think the impact on Birmingham will be significant.

“There will be certainly less games, but there’s gonna be more interest for the six Stallions games, no question about it, than for the Stallions games last year, which were very well attended” says Hallman, whose Zoom Motorsports outfit is handling marketing for the league. “We think we’ll have a wider draw from all over the state for at least day trippers to drive in, spend money here in our community and maybe spend the night.”

One reason Hallman is confident about the economic impact, which he says will be in the millions of dollars for the city and the county, is excitement the Stallions managed to generate last season.

“We’re just watching ancillary things surrounding team support like Facebook groups that support the stallions” says Hallman. “The numbers are into the tens of thousands of fans following on unofficial Facebook pages. So we feel like there’s a real sense of excitement surrounding this team.”

Ticket prices have not been announced, but fans can start to reserve season tickets.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.