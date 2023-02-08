Update: 1 person killed, 1 in critical condition following car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One person is dead following a car crash in Ensley this morning. Another is in critical condition according to Birmingham Fire and rescue.

It happened at 19th St and Avenue I.

Police originally reported two people dead but the status has since be updated.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Please check back for updates.

