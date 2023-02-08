LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Update: 1 person killed, 1 in critical condition following car crash in Ensley

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One person is dead following a car crash in Ensley this morning. Another is in critical condition according to Birmingham Fire and rescue.

It happened at 19th St and Avenue I.

Police originally reported two people dead but the status has since be updated.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
Warning about thieves posing as pastors to steal money
Georgia pastor says scammers used his identity to try to con one of his church members, BBB says it can happen in Alabama
Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale died February 6.
Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga
Concern teacher aides could lose jobs over new qualifications
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
Hoover City Schools is hiring bus drivers for the new school year.
Hoover teachers voice frustration about the cancellation of author Derrick Barnes’ visit

Latest News

Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Police: Suspect in murder of pregnant woman in critical condition following chase, self-inflicted gunshot wound
USFL 2023 schedule
USFL Stallions expected to make impact on and off field in second season
Distracted driving laws expanding
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill, making any phone use behind the wheel illegal
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss