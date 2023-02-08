LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The toughness of a pageant winner

Miss Gulf Coast Sydnee Cantley
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome major obstacles and is thriving as a pageant winner. At the age of seven, her mom committed suicide, as a freshman in high school, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and during COVID-19, her baton twirling coach passed away. Despite all this, Sydnee is leading a good life as Miss Gulf Coast.

“It has not been easy, but I try to look at the positive in my life,” said Cantley. “My grandparents are my rock. They have raised me, and supported me and loved me. They gave me my family life, and if it wasn’t for them, I would not be who I am today.”

Sydnee promotes her social impact initiative asking parents to take their children to adolescent wellness checkups. She also devotes her time telling her story and the importance of understanding mental health and the issues surrounding it.

She plans to attend college and study to become a nurse. She wants to help people. And this pageant winner also wants to be crowned Miss Alabama one day. With all that she has gone through, that dream has a chance to come true. There is nothing she cannot handle!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

WBRC FOX6 News

Most Read

Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Warning about thieves posing as pastors to steal money
Georgia pastor says scammers used his identity to try to con one of his church members, BBB says it can happen in Alabama
Distracted driving laws expanding
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill, making any phone use behind the wheel illegal
Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale died February 6.
Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

Latest News

The Health Minute is sponsored by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon
Simple changes you can make to keep your heart healthy this heart month
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
LSU Health: Damar Hamlin/The heart’s electrical system.
Tips to improve your heart health
Nearly 50 opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County just one month into the new year