The toughness of a pageant winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome major obstacles and is thriving as a pageant winner. At the age of seven, her mom committed suicide, as a freshman in high school, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and during COVID-19, her baton twirling coach passed away. Despite all this, Sydnee is leading a good life as Miss Gulf Coast.

“It has not been easy, but I try to look at the positive in my life,” said Cantley. “My grandparents are my rock. They have raised me, and supported me and loved me. They gave me my family life, and if it wasn’t for them, I would not be who I am today.”

Sydnee promotes her social impact initiative asking parents to take their children to adolescent wellness checkups. She also devotes her time telling her story and the importance of understanding mental health and the issues surrounding it.

She plans to attend college and study to become a nurse. She wants to help people. And this pageant winner also wants to be crowned Miss Alabama one day. With all that she has gone through, that dream has a chance to come true. There is nothing she cannot handle!

