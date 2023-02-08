Officer involved shooting, standoff in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several lanes on Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall are closed this morning after a police chase ended in a standoff early this morning.

It started around midnight as police were responding to a domestic violence incident. They spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to apprehend the driver but the driver took off. A chase began during which police say the driver began firing shots.

The suspect crashed on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway at McFarland Blvd. As officers approached, the suspect fired more shots and a standoff began.

A special response team used gas to incapacitate the driver, who was taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

All lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall will remained closed to traffic for several hours this morning.

