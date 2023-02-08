Free tax prep available at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has a way to save you money this tax season, offering you free tax prep.

From now and until April 18 you can get your taxes done for free, if you meet certain income requirements.

UAB is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, site and students, faculty and staff are on hand to help prepare your taxes, file your returns, or help you file amendments.

It’s happening at the Regions Institute for Financial Education, which is located on the first floor of the Collat School of Business.

To get the free tax prep, your annual salary can’t be more than $58,000.

But if you make less than $73,000, UAB will give you a link to access a free tax preparation software.

Free tax counseling is also available for those 60 and older.

And all you have to do is schedule an appointment.

“That’s what we do. And so, connecting to the community whether it’s the UAB community or the greater Birmingham community on financial issues, increasing financial inclusion, helping families go from kind of surviving to thriving is what’s really important to us,” said UAB’s Chair of Accounting and Finance, Dr. Stephanie Yates.

Again, this free service is available at UAB’s Collat School of Business from now until April 18.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with the VITA Site Service, email rife@uab.edu or call (205) 996-0884.

