First Alert for a low threat for severe storms early Thursday morning; Wind Advisory in effect tonight for Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a mild start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 50s. We are nearly 15-25 degrees warmer now compared to yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with spotty showers moving through the state. Most of the light rain will occur this morning and push off to the northeast. We are watching a cold front to our west that is producing widespread rain and storms in parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. This cold front will move into Central Alabama tonight giving us a round of rain and storms. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for areas along and west of I-65. The severe threat appears very low for us thanks to the lack of unstable air forecast to remain across the area. The primary concern is strong wind gusts with a low-end threat for an isolated tornado mainly for far west Alabama. We think our best chance to see strong storms will likely occur tonight between midnight and 6 AM. We encourage everyone to have multiple ways to receive critical weather information just in case a warning is issued. We recommend having a NOAA weather radio with fresh batteries and monitoring the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky today with only a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or storms. Most of us will remain dry this afternoon, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots see brief, heavy downpours. It is going to be very warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Winds will likely increase tonight as the cold front moves into the area. A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama starting at 9 PM this evening and continuing until 9 AM Thursday. Sustained winds of 10-20 mph are likely with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph possible. Make sure you secure outdoor furniture this afternoon before the wind increases ahead and behind this cold front.

Rainy and Breezy Tonight: Our best chance to see a few strong or severe storms will likely occur between midnight and 6 AM early Thursday morning. I think most of us will end up with just rain, some thunder, and gusty winds. The tornado threat will likely remain along the Alabama and Mississippi border. Areas to watch for a brief tornado include Marion, Winston, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Fayette, and Walker counties. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s Thursday morning. Most of the rainy weather will move out of Central Alabama during the mid and late morning hours. We will likely end up mostly dry Thursday afternoon with decreasing clouds. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. I think we’ll end up with a partly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon with only a 20% chance for a stray shower.

Mostly Cloudy Friday: Friday will likely end up mostly dry and cloudy across Central Alabama. We are forecasting temperatures to cool into the lower 40s Friday morning. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 60s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late in the evening hours, but most of us will remain dry. Rain chance Friday at 10%. Showers Possible Saturday: The big change in our forecast is the introduction for rain and slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday. Our models are hinting at an upper-level low diving into the state Saturday. Upper-level lows are difficult to forecast as the placement of these systems can drastically change our forecast when it comes to rain coverage and temperatures. We’ll likely start the weekend off with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a chance for showers. I’ve increased our rain chance Saturday to 40% with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will likely remain mostly cloudy Saturday with off and on rain. I can’t rule out a few flurries in far north Alabama Saturday night as the upper-level low pushes off to the east and colder air begins to move in. Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday will likely cool into the mid 30s with mostly dry conditions. Sunday will end up dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. If you are planning on participating in the Mercedes-Benz Marathon, I would prepare for a mostly to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning. Clouds should decrease Sunday afternoon giving way to plenty of sunshine.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: Next Monday will end up dry with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Most of next Tuesday will end up dry, but rain and storms will likely push into Central Alabama Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Our next cold front also looks very dynamic with plenty of wind energy as it sweeps through the Southeast. We will have to monitor the risk for strong and severe storms next Tuesday night for parts of the Southeast. The limiting factor next week will the lack of unstable air to support and maintain storms. Rain and storms will likely move out Wednesday morning with another round of rain and storms possible next Thursday. Temperatures next week will likely remain above average with highs in the 60s and 70s. It is possible that temperatures could cool and drop below average next weekend around the 18th of February. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

