FEMA opens storm recovery office in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The recovery from the Jan. 12 tornado in Eutaw took a major step forward today. FEMA opened its disaster recovery center in Eutaw.

The recovery center was slated to open at 1 but a good handful of storm survivors turned out before that time.

One of them of Joanne Porter of Eutaw.

Storm survivors like her met with FEMA representatives and started the process of determining whether they qualify for any assistance from FEMA. Scores of homes were damaged in the storm, impacting around 200 people.

Porter says she’ll know in about a week’s time whether she’ll qualify for help.

“It was not totaled but there was a lot of damage. The roof, the carport and brick wall,” said Porter.

FEMA officials say the deadline to apply is March 16.

