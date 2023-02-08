BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trace Barnett of The Bitter Socialite is showing us how to make chocolate gravy. The perfectly sweet touch for brunch!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions

Make gravy by whisking together dry ingredients in a heavy saucepan. Gradually whisk in cream until well combined. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until gravy is thick. Remove from heat and stir in butter. Drizzle over biscuits, pancakes, waffles, or spiced hens.

