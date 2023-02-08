Chilton Co. getting grant from the state to make up for loss of pistol permit sales

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Now that pistol permits in Alabama are optional, at least in most cases, your local sheriff’s office likely has a deficit to make-up.

There are grants set-up to help cover that loss in revenue, but are they enough?

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office along with other sheriff departments in the state will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The amount of funds each county receives is based on the amount of money the sheriff’s department collected on pistol permit fees in 2022.

For Chilton County that was over $200,000.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs or ADECA administers the grants, which are funded by the state’s general fund.

This funding was approved during last year’s legislative session.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said these funds won’t make them whole again but they will help.

“It’s for betterment of law enforcement, when I say betterment for law enforcement I mean cars, uniforms, training, ammunition anything like that, that goes towards training or equipping deputies to do their jobs,” Shearon said.

Chilton County is still in the early stages of receiving the grant money so still no word on how much money they will be receiving, but they are grateful for the help.

