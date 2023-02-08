LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her.

So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it was only natural for her co-workers to surprise her with a new vehicle.

“This started Thursday afternoon, and by yesterday we had the money raised to purchase the vehicle,” said Principal Christy Hamilton.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, faculty and staff lined up in front of the Nisan Altima and cheered “surprise” as Karen walked out of the building.

“I thought I had to come clean something up, and when I got out the door they said ‘surprise’ and I thought, ‘what are they surprising for?’” said Trotter.

Karen is especially grateful for the generosity of her co-workers.

Enon Baptist church also donated $500, but the rest was paid for by the staff at Bryan Elementary.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
Warning about thieves posing as pastors to steal money
Georgia pastor says scammers used his identity to try to con one of his church members, BBB says it can happen in Alabama
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
Distracted driving laws expanding
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill, making any phone use behind the wheel illegal

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
School custodian surprised with new car
USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes
USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office
There's nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome...
The toughness of a pageant winner
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash