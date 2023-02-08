LawCall
B’ham man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for robbery, gun charges

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man Tuesday for robbery and gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples.

The following information was released by the United States Attorney:

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Manasco sentenced Henry Sirnard Russell, 43, to 155 months in prison for interference with commerce by robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.  Russell pleaded guilty in July 2022.

According to the Plea Agreement, on October 12, 2021, Hoover Police responded to the Chevron convenience store in Hoover.  The clerk of the store reported an armed male stole an undisclosed amount of money.  The clerk saw the suspect leave in a grey SUV, and the police issued a BOLO to surrounding agencies.  Vestavia Hills officers saw a vehicle matching the BOLO and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.  Henry Sirnard Russell was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared very nervous and was shaking.  Russell was asked to exit his vehicle, but he refused and drove away.  A short pursuit ensued, and Russell stopped his vehicle and fled on foot.  Various law enforcement agencies arrived on scene, set up a perimeter, used a drone, a K-9, and a helicopter to assist in locating Russell.  The search continued throughout the night until a Hoover Police Officer notified dispatch that he observed Russell on the northbound side of I-65 toward Hoover from Homewood.  Officers immediately converged on the area and Russell fled into the wood line where he was arrested.

Russell has prior felony convictions for Domestic Violence, Assault (Second Degree), and Robbery (First and Second Degree).

FBI investigated the case along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Homewood Police Department, Hoover Police Department, and the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Darius Greene prosecuted the case.

