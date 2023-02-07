Spring-like weather continues Tuesday; Storms return Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Temperatures this morning are nearly 10-15 degrees warmer compared to 24 hours ago. We have a wide range in temperatures today. It’s slightly cooler in east Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the mid 30s. Other locations are mostly in the low to mid 40s. You’ll likely want to grab a light jacket before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely see cloud cover increase during the day giving us a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. The spring-like weather will continue this afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will come from the south today at 5-10 mph. We will likely remain dry during the daylight hours, but we could see isolated showers develop this evening and tonight in parts of west Alabama. We will introduce a 20% chance for isolated showers for areas west of I-65 after 4 PM. Any spot that receives rainfall will likely end up with totals less than a tenth of an inch. If you have any evening plans, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s at 7-8 PM.

Isolated Showers/Storms Possible Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. A stray shower or two will be possible tomorrow morning, but most of us will likely end up dry. Tomorrow will end up very warm with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Temperatures could end up 15 degrees above average. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with a 30% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Any storm that develops tomorrow afternoon could produce lightning with gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. I can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm in far west Alabama tomorrow evening, but the severe threat is low. The main concern will be strong winds and maybe an isolated tornado.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a strong cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A line of showers and storms will likely develop to our west and impact us Wednesday at 10 PM and continue into Thursday morning. Instability appears low with this system, but we will see enough wind energy to support strong storms during this time frame. The main threat will be strong, gusty winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out especially for parts of west Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk-threat level 1 out of 5- for areas along and west of I-65. The severe threat is low, but we still encourage you to have multiple ways to receive warnings just in case they are issued. Thursday morning will likely end up wet with an 80% chance for rain and storms. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will likely decrease Thursday afternoon and evening with the best chance for rain southeast of Birmingham. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon.

Drying Out Friday: Friday morning will likely end up cooler with temperatures in the mid 40s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers Friday, but most of us will end up dry for the day. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Friday will be our transition day as dry and colder air moves into the state. I can’t rule out a few wrap-around showers across the northern third of Alabama Friday, but most of us will end up dry.

Colder Air Returns This Weekend: Saturday looks like our coldest day of the week. Saturday morning will end up chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We will likely end up partly cloudy Saturday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. It’ll likely end up breezy Saturday afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph. Freezing temperatures will likely return Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Sunday afternoon will likely stay dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will trend warmer with most of us in the mid to upper 50s. The Mercedes-Benz Marathon will be cold and dry Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s between 7 AM- 9 AM.

Looking Ahead: Long-range models are hinting that next week could be active for the Southeast. Temperatures will likely end up above average once again with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. The first half of the week will likely start out dry, but rain and storm chances will likely increase next Wednesday through Friday. Long-range models are hinting at a few dynamic weather systems impacting the eastern half of the United States. With warm temperatures in place, I can’t rule out the potential for wet weather and the threat for strong storms next week. It remains too early to determine specific timing and threats, but it’ll be something to watch.

