Simple changes you can make to keep your heart healthy this heart month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - February is American heart month. It serves as a good reminder to keep your heart healthy to prevent heart disease.

Dr. Alain Bouchard is a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent. He said the number one priority when it comes to heart health is staying active.

He encourages at least a half hour of walking five days a week and eventually adding resistance workouts into your routine.

“Maybe we can make that part of that New Year’s resolution where we paid the money to join the gym for a year, now we can go once or twice a week. Get to know some people and doing some light weight resistance training can really help with that,” said Dr. Bouchard.

Making changes to your diet and cutting calories is also beneficial for heart health. Dr. Bouchard said you should try to cut back on sugar and focus on eating healthy carbs.

“Really encourage carbs that have a lot of fiber like green leafy vegetables and sweet potatoes.”

If you have a family history of heart disease, Dr. Bouchard said to watch for symptoms as they can be very subtle. That includes feelings of a tight chest and shortness of breath.

