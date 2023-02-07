LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will feature first transgender character

The much-anticipated videogame "Hogwarts Legacy" is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The much-anticipated videogame “Hogwarts Legacy” is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.

The game will feature the first transgender character in the Harry Potter franchise.

It’s significant because in the past, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made controversial comments that some call anti-trans.

Variety reports the trans character Sirona Ryan is the proprietor of the Three Broomsticks Pub.

It’s evident as she tells players it took her classmates time to realize she was “a witch... not a wizard.”

“Hogwarts Legacy” players will enter the wizarding world as a novice wizard from more than a hundred years ago and try to master spells and potions.

“Hogwarts Legacy” will roll out on other consoles, including PS4 and Xbox One in April and Nintendo Switch in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified
data breach
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

Latest News

A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed’s Powell: Strong hiring could force further rate hikes
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize