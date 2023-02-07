Man charged with murder and arson refuses to leave cell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember the horrific story about a man who was murdered and left in a burning house in August last year.

The man police say is responsible for killing Nathan Gemeinhart, was scheduled to be in court on Monday.

It was supposed to be an uneventful day in court, but the defendant, Youit Jones, apparently did not cooperate. Jones is indicted on capital murder and arson counts.

Today he was scheduled to be arraigned and plead guilty or not guilty to the crimes.

Instead he all out refused to come to court.

Not only did he refuse to leave his cell at the Jefferson County Jail, he refused to sign required documents.

Because it’s a capital case, Jones has to be present and the judge couldn’t move forward.

Despite the confusion inside the courtroom, outside a much different scene. Around 50 friends and family members showed up to pray and lean on each other.

One family friend stressing they love the Gemeinhart family, and hope to support them through prayer.

The judge set the next hearing for April, and it’s still unclear why jones refused to cooperate.

