Jemison man killed in Bibb Co. crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old man from Jemison died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Bibb County.

Authorities say the wreck happened around 6 a.m. on Alabama 139 near the 8 mile marker, around one mile north of Randolph.

The victim has been identified as L.J. Smith. He was seriously hurt when the vehicle he was driving was hit by an SUV. According to State Troopers, Smith was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

