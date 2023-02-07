LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale died February 6.
Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale died February 6.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened February 5.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When they arrived they found a man lying in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive. Officers began CPR until Sylacauga Ambulance arrived and took him to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and then to UAB.

blade runner 123movies
embed google map

Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale, 34, died February 6 at 9:22 a.m.

Anyone with information should call the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at (256) 249-4716 or Sylacauga Police Department at (256) 267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP (7867).

Your information could lead to a reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified
data breach
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price

Latest News

An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock County Correctional has died days after...
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
Concern teacher aides could lose jobs over new qualifications
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
USFL in Birmingham
USFL 2023 season schedule announced
AL sample driver license for an adult
Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license