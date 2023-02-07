Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened February 5.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When they arrived they found a man lying in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive. Officers began CPR until Sylacauga Ambulance arrived and took him to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and then to UAB.

Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale, 34, died February 6 at 9:22 a.m.

Anyone with information should call the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at (256) 249-4716 or Sylacauga Police Department at (256) 267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP (7867).

Your information could lead to a reward.

