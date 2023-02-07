Flying Biscuit: Red Velvet Pancakes

Ingredients

1.25 pint 2% milk

¼ cup cocoa mix

.50 oz red food coloring

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 lb of your favorite buttermilk pancake batter

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl combine milk and cocoa mix – with a small whisk mix thoroughly. Add in the red food coloring, granulated sugar and buttermilk pancake mix. Whisk until you reach a smooth paste without lumps

Icing:

8 oz package of cream cheese

1/4 cup granulated sugar

4 oz margarine

8 oz powdered sugar

Instructions:

In a separate bowl add the cream cheese, granulated sugar and margarine. Using a small hand mixer blend the two together until it is all one color. Stop the mixer add the powdered sugar and blend until it is a gummy mixture. Add the milk and blend to a creamy consistency.

Now it is time to cook those pancakes and spoon on the cream cheese topping and top with sliced strawberries…enjoy!

