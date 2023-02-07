LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Experts say rental rates in the Birmingham-metro area are up about $300 since before pandemic

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to rental rates in our area.

Researchers at rent.com said rent prices appear to be leveling off, but it’s still quite expensive to rent in our area.

They said we’re paying hundreds more in rent now compared to before the pandemic, and that’s showing no signs of changing.

The rollercoaster ride of rent prices seems to be leveling off—at least for now.

“The metro seems to be moderating a little bit. It’s sort of peaked in May of 2022. It’s been down about 10% since then, and you’re actually down slightly year over year, down about almost 2% year over year.”

Jon Leckie with rent.com said it’s normal to see rent rates rise and fall until they start to flatten, but he said the average renter is paying significantly more for rent now in our area compared to just a couple of years ago.

“When you start looking at, you know, 2019 to 2022, so, you know, right around when the pandemic started to now, you’ve got a 30% increase and that equates to about $299 in the monthly median price,” Leckie explained.

Leckie said that’s due in part to a growing number of people moving to the Southeast.

He said when demand is high, rental rates will follow.

“A higher proportion of people, of renters looking to move into Birmingham in the third quarter of 2022, than it had people wanting to move out. So, the population of Birmingham is growing, that’s going to put upper pressure on rent prices, and an increased demand for those rents,” Leckie said.

Experts said renters don’t have much power to control how much a landlord raises rent, and the state of Alabama doesn’t have rent control.

But Leckie said you can compare rates to other units in the market, and try to negotiate a reasonable rate with your landlord.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

data breach
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Body found in Center Point identified; homicide investigation underway
Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Hoover City Council to vote on AirBnB rules
Hoover City Council to vote on short-term rental ordinance
Hoover City Schools is hiring bus drivers for the new school year.
Hoover teachers voice frustration about the cancellation of author Derrick Barnes’ visit
Apartment fire in Moody
Fire at Barrington Park Apartments in Moody
Are rent prices leveling off?
Are rent prices leveling off?