LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are asking parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing on these...
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified
data breach
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

Latest News

A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria