Creations Galore and More: Heart Shaped Cake Pops and Chocolate covered Strawberries

What you’ll need:

Candy Melts (chocolate)

One 6″ layer cake or united cupcakes

Heart shaped candy mold or another shape of your choosing.

Cupcake liners

A small deep microwave safe bowl

Small spoon

Instructions:

Combine cake or cupcakes in a bowl and break up into all clumps are gone. It will appear like a small ball of dough.

Place candy melts in microwave safe bowl and heat in 30 second increments until melted. Be sure not to overheat.

Take spoon and scoop melted chocolate into mold and make sure the mold is well coated in chocolate.

Turn the mold upside down to drain access chocolate and let sit aside to dry.

Once dry take cake and press gently into mold.

Cover the back side of the mold in chocolate and let sit again until dry.

Pop out when ready

You may also add any additional chocolate drizzle and/sprinkles as an extra embellishment. You can take any extra chocolate you have and dip your clean prepped strawberries, as well.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.