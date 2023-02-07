LawCall
Calera Police providing peace of mind for local families amid inmate release

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If your loved one was the victim of a violent crime you’d expect some sort of message if their killer or attacker was getting out of prison.

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is supposed to notify victim’s family’s prior to all releases. As we saw last week, sometimes there is a fair amount of chaos that comes with that.

Some local law enforcement departments work to ensure everyone stays informed.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche says they have a position designed specifically to aid the victims and their loved ones.

The victim witness coordinator not only alerts victims’ families when a prisoner release that impacts them is occurring, but also directs them to resources that could help them.

Hyche stresses this isn’t something that every department has.

He says staffing challenges have made it difficult for many departments to be affective community liaisons with victims and that while there are a lot of focus put on the rights of the criminal, there is not nearly enough focus and services out there for the victims and witnesses.

“Us having a dedicated office, a dedicated person to be that liaison between services and the victims or witnesses is just invaluable. She is fantastic and knows everyone out there who could possibly help.”

Chief Hyche hopes to expand the department in the years ahead.

