Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month.

In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December.

Some of the black realtors in the Tuscaloosa-area wanted to highlight that achievement in a memorable way. More than two dozen of them posed for group photos in front the federal courthouse in downtown. Taggart- Jones says there are 750 licensed realtors in Tuscaloosa. When she began selling real estate 16 years ago, she believes just over a handful of realtors in the market were black.

“Oh God it warms my heart! Because when I started out, it was no more than 10. And everybody is not here, so to have over 50 African American realtors in the Tuscaloosa Association market it’s overwhelming,” she explained. Taggert-Jones wants to make the real estate industry here more inclusive and open more doors for people looking buy or sell property.

The pictures taken at the courthouse will go up on a billboard on 15th Street at McFarland Boulevard this week.

