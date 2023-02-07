Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested Raquan Wilson, 36, for the murder of Jasmine Price, 33.
Price was murdered on Friday, Jan. 13 2023 on 1st Street West.
BPD obtained a warrant for Wilson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Feb. 6, Wilson turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail, where he will be held without bond.
