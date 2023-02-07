MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Park Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6.

The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

More information will be added to this story as it is made available.

