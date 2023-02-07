LawCall
Fire at Barrington Park Apartments in Moody

Apartment fire in Moody
Apartment fire in Moody(Moody Fire Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Park Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6.

The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

More information will be added to this story as it is made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

