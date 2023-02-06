LawCall
Shelby County Humane Society in need of adopters, fosters, volunteers

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHLEBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is overrun with dogs right now and they need your help. Whether you can donate, foster, or adopt, they say they need a little bit of everything right now.

Workers say while the shelter typically holds 150 dogs comfortably, they currently have over 200.

With spring right around the corner and more puppies and kittens expected, they need to clear the shelter now.

Haley Neal with Shelby Humane says at one point, they were housing around 250 dogs but fortunately, that number has since come down. She says they’ve now hit a lull on adoptions and not many people are coming by, though it’s extremely needed.

Neal says even if you can’t adopt right now, fostering an animal or simply volunteering to play with a few of them is huge and can improve their mental wellbeing, along with their likelihood of getting adopted.

Neal says really, the success of the shelter relies heavily on volunteers.

“We really just need the community’s help and the community’s involvement to come,” said Neal. “You can even walk these dogs. They just -- they need out for even a day, a week. If you have a little extra space, you could foster. You could foster an adult dog. These dogs -- they really need you and the cats do too.”

Shelby Humane has a Valentine’s Special happening right now. You can get a $14 discount when adopting an adult dog or cat, making the total just $36 instead of $50.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

