Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama

Gus Malzahn and Kevin Steele first bump celebrate together after a score in the second...
Gus Malzahn and Kevin Steele first bump celebrate together after a score in the second half.Auburn football vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Fayetteville, AK.(Source: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama

Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.

This will mark Steele’s third time coaching under Saban at Alabama dating back to 2007 when he came to Tuscaloosa in Saban’s first year.

Steele, age 64, spent last year as the defensive coordinator at Maimi where the Hurricanes finished 65th in the country in total defense. Prior to that, he was briefly named the interim head coach at his alma-mater, Tennessee, in 2021 between the firing of Jeremy Pruitt and the hiring of Josh Heupel.

Steele spent five years as the defensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn at Auburn.

Alabama’s defense will be looking to replace a number of players as the Crimson Tide begins spring training in the coming months. Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Brian Branch, Eli Ricks and Henry To’oTo’o have all declared for the NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide’s annual A-Day game is scheduled for April 22 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

