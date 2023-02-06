LawCall
Prices of material raises prices of Valentine’s Day flowers

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to start putting in your orders for Valentine’s Day flowers, and it might cost you a bit more than last year.

Norton’s Florist in Birmingham is expected to ship out 800 floral arrangements starting Friday for the holiday. Owner Cameron Pappas said the stems have gone up in price, but the major factor driving up prices is shipping costs.

“These flowers are coming from South America to Miami, driving from Miami to Atlanta to Birmingham on a truck,” said Pappas.

Diesel fuel has continued to rise leading to the hike in shipping costs. Pappas said they try to eat most of the cost by avoiding marking up the arrangements on holidays.

“We pass on the increased cost to the customer, not the increased cost and our markup,” Pappas continued.

Pappas said they try to do everything to offer something within everyone’s budget. He said if you’re looking to stay within a certain price, to give his team a call to help you find what you’re looking for.

