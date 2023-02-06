Pakistani women educators learn leadership skills at UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is hosting a two-week higher education training experience for women educators from universities in Pakistan.

More than two dozen are in Tuscaloosa learning teaching and leadership techniques they can use when the return home. This is part of an ongoing effort to address a mismatch in supply and demand of workforce development by increasing the employability of Pakistan’s workforce. Organizers want to accomplish that through programs like this to improve higher education graduate capacity and inclusivity.

“They are meeting with faculty members. They’re doing a public speaking workshop today to polish their skills in effective presentations and also confidence building,” said Dr. Susan Carvalho, Associate Provost and Dean of University of Alabama Graduate School.

“I want to learn about different models and strategies the University of Alabama has in place to strengthen women’s leadership in areas of teaching, research and management,” explained Shabana Nisar, one of 28 visiting Pakistani educators.

This is the second consecutive year UA has hosted a group of women educators from Pakistan. It’s part of a 5-year, $19 million project by the US Agency for International Development and a collaboration with The University of Utah.

