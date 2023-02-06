LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives to hear New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives to hear New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees including police officers, firefighters and teachers, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

The vaccine mandate, which led to the firing of hundreds of city workers who declined to get the shots, will end on Friday, the Democratic mayor said in a news release.

Adams said that with more than 96% of city employees and more than 80% of city residents having received their initial vaccine series, “this is the right moment for this decision.”

The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11. (CNN, WCCO)

City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, “It’s clear these mandates saved lives and were absolutely necessary to meet the moment. We’re grateful that we can now, as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic, modify more of the rules that have gotten us to this point.”

The vaccination mandate for city employees was one of the last COVID-19 measures still in place in New York City. The city ended its vaccine requirement for employees of private businesses in November 2022, and masks are now optional in most public spaces including subways and buses.

The approximately 1,780 workers who have been terminated for failing to comply with the municipal employee vaccination requirement will not get their jobs back automatically but can apply for positions with their former agencies, city officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

data breach
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
Family and friends remember Matthew Perrigin during a candlelight vigil held in Dora.
Family, friends remember Matthew Perrigin during candlelight vigil
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Body found in Center Point identified; homicide investigation underway
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

Latest News

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
Two officers are recovering after they were injured during an exchange of gunfire with a...
Police: Man fatally shot by Indiana officers fired several shots
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in...
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever