LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say

A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old son into a dumpster.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) – A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse after she threw her 1-month-old son into a dumpster, court documents state.

Fortunately, the child only suffered minor injuries.

Kieara Aliyah Lopez, 22, is also charged with abandonment of a child under 10, according to court documents from the State of Oklahoma.

The documents state that on Jan. 28, police responded to an area in Ardmore for a report of a child found in a dumpster.

On the same day, officers responded to a welfare check of a woman, who they identified as Lopez. When police brought her home, family members asked where her baby was.

Court records say Lopez then admitted she had thrown the child in the dumpster, which she led police to.

The baby was found face down at the bottom of the empty dumpster with bruises and a bloodied face, according to court documents. He was flown to OU Children’s Hospital, where he was treated and released with only minor injuries.

Lopez was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

data breach
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
Family and friends remember Matthew Perrigin during a candlelight vigil held in Dora.
Family, friends remember Matthew Perrigin during candlelight vigil
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
File Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Body found in Center Point identified; homicide investigation underway
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

Latest News

Thousands feared dead in Turkey and Syria after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Hundreds dead, toll rising in Turkey, Syria earthquake
A second balloon was recently spotted over Latin America.
Spy balloon fact or fiction: What we know
NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," looks down the carpet...
Tom Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off...
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
A man was sentenced to16 years for shooting at children throwing snowballs.
Man gets 16 years in prison for shooting at children throwing snowballs