Lamar Co. man sentenced for felony child porn charges

Mason Martinez
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAMAR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Lamar County man was sentenced to prison for two felony child pornography charges, according to the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Logan Martinez, 21, was sentenced to 20 years for dissemination of child pornography and 10 years for possession of child pornography. Both sentences will be concurrent.

Martinez has been jailed since he was arrested in May 2021. The investigation revealed that Martinez created and shared obscene videos depicting underage females.

Martinez, of Kennedy, entered an open-ended guilty plea in Fayette County Oct. 31, 2022.

