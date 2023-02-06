Lamar Co. man sentenced for felony child porn charges

LAMAR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Lamar County man was sentenced to prison for two felony child pornography charges, according to the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Logan Martinez, 21, was sentenced to 20 years for dissemination of child pornography and 10 years for possession of child pornography. Both sentences will be concurrent.

Martinez has been jailed since he was arrested in May 2021. The investigation revealed that Martinez created and shared obscene videos depicting underage females.

“We presented evidence at the sentencing hearing regarding the nature and severity of these crimes. This lengthy sentence is completely appropriate for someone who targeted and repeatedly victimized children,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “The investigators did an excellent job identifying the victims and building really solid cases. I commend them for their hard work and efforts.”

Martinez, of Kennedy, entered an open-ended guilty plea in Fayette County Oct. 31, 2022.

