Greene Co. next in line or FEMA tornado disaster recovery center

GREENEC CO., Ala, (WBRC) - Happening right now in Greene County, FEMA is opening a disaster recovery office in Eutaw.

Beginning tomorrow those living in Eutaw can begin applying for assistance from the Jan. 12 tornado. It could be two weeks or maybe even two months; much of the time frame depends on the significance of the damage inflicted by that Jan. 12 tornado.

Most of the damage in Greene County from that mid-January storm occurred in Eutaw; 200 people affected, 30 to 50 homes damaged, according to Eutaw spokesman Corey Martin.

“With Greene County I think we’re at the $39,000 public assistance cap. We exceeded that. FEMA looks at a different metric,” said Martin.

For weeks FEMA had boots on the ground, surveying the damage not just in Greene County but in other counties such as Dallas, Autauga and Hale. Now the focus is opening up a recovery center in the very communities hit by the storm. It’s Greene County’s turn this week with a particular concentration on Eutaw.

“Monetary wise if you look at what the city spent, Alabama Power, AT&T, you’re easily looking at $2 million to $3 million worth of damage once you consider all the utilities and all the manpower,” Martin said.

And a reminder from Martin to those affected by the storms: “You can’t benefit twice.”

FEMA is your last resort, meaning if you have private insurance FEMA can’t pay you.

“FEMA is kind of like an insurer of last resort. You have to exhaust all your insurance and all your options first,” said Martin.

Martin says the disaster recovery center will be at the community center in town on Greensboro Avenue starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and then everyday except Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

