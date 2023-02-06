Dry start to the week with above average temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Monday morning, February 6th with mostly clear skies. There is a little bit of patchy fog. As of 4am, northern Cullman county was seeing some fog along the I-65 corridor.

Three Things To Know about the weather today are:

We have a dry start to the week.

Above average temperatures

And, rain is expected to return Wednesday into Thursday.

Our temperatures this morning range from 40 degrees in Shelby county to 30 degrees into Marion county.

AccuTrack radar is showing dry air across Alabama.

High pressure is forecast to bring us very pleasant conditions today.

The Next 24 hours shows mostly sunny skies today. Lunchtime temps will likely warm into the low to mid 60s.

Highs today are expected to be near 67 in Birmingham, 67 in Tuscaloosa, and 63 in Anniston.

Cullman and Clanton are forecast to make it into the mid 60s.

Temperatures tomorrow morning look to be in the 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

Our Tuesday is forecast to be unseasonably warm as well, with highs in the upper 60s, under variably cloudy skies.

The Next Big Thing is rain chances returning. While the best chance of rain, and some thunderstorms, looks to be Thursday morning. But, we could see a few isolated showers on Wednesday as well.

Showers could linger through the day on Thursday, but most of the rain from that system should be moving out of east Alabama by Friday morning.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows unseasonably warm air for several days this week.

On Friday the temps begin to drop. By Saturday and Sunday mornings we could be below freezing again, but the weekend at this point looks to be very nice, with mostly clear skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Have an awesome start to your week, and grab the shades today—looks like a bright one!

