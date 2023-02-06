Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to court documents, on Jan. 31, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was identified via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13. Court documents also say warrants are being obtained in the Birmingham Division.

The victim was identified as Corieonna Shantrice Hines of Birmingham. She was 24.

Goldsmith is wanted in Jefferson County on felony warrants charging him with Capital Murder, Attempted Murder, and a Probation Violation for Attempted Murder, per the Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama website.

WBRC is continuing to follow the investigation and will update this story as more information becomes available.

