Body found on Bayview Lake believed to be that of missing kayaker

A body found on Bayview Lake is believed to be that of a man missing for over a week.
A body found on Bayview Lake is believed to be that of a man missing for over a week.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have recovered a body on Bayview Lake that they believe to be that of a man missing since late January.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a number of other agencies, located the body at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities believe it to be that of 34-year-old Richard Fields.

Fields was reported missing on Jan. 30 after not returning from a fishing trip on the prior Saturday.

Police say the body has been transferred to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office to perform an autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

