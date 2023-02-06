Body found on Bayview Lake believed to be that of missing kayaker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have recovered a body on Bayview Lake that they believe to be that of a man missing since late January.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a number of other agencies, located the body at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities believe it to be that of 34-year-old Richard Fields.

Fields was reported missing on Jan. 30 after not returning from a fishing trip on the prior Saturday.

Police say the body has been transferred to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office to perform an autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.