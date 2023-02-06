LawCall
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to put out a commercial fire on Sunday night.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue.

Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

