Birmingham City Schools: Gun found at elementary school, no threat to students

Central Park Elementary School, Birmingham, Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham Monday, February 6, 2023, according to an official with Birmingham City Schools.

A system official says there was no threat to students or staff members.

A callout was sent to parents of students who attend Central Park to notify them of the incident.

We’re told the student is being disciplined according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

