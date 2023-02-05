LawCall
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Decatur on Feb. 3 after officers discovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a traffic stop on Feb. 3 on 21st Ave. in Decatur resulted in two drug-related arrests.

During the traffic stop, the driver Jeremy Chatmon, 38, was found to have an active felony warrant and a suspended license. The passenger, Cheyenne Rich, 31, and Chatmon were found to be in possession of marijuana and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

After officers discovered the drugs, the Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit was called to the scene. Investigators arrested both suspects and took them to the Morgan County Jail.

While Chatmon was being processed into the jail, a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotic was found hidden on his person.

Chatmon was charged with two counts of trafficking illegal drugs, promoting prison contraband, possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. Chatmon is being held with a bond of just over $1 million.

Rich was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana, she is being held on a $15,300 bond.

