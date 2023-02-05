Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Decatur on Feb. 3 after officers discovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a traffic stop on Feb. 3 on 21st Ave. in Decatur resulted in two drug-related arrests.

During the traffic stop, the driver Jeremy Chatmon, 38, was found to have an active felony warrant and a suspended license. The passenger, Cheyenne Rich, 31, and Chatmon were found to be in possession of marijuana and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

After officers discovered the drugs, the Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit was called to the scene. Investigators arrested both suspects and took them to the Morgan County Jail.

While Chatmon was being processed into the jail, a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotic was found hidden on his person.

Chatmon was charged with two counts of trafficking illegal drugs, promoting prison contraband, possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. Chatmon is being held with a bond of just over $1 million.

Rich was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana, she is being held on a $15,300 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.