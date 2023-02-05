LawCall
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LECOMPTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Lecompton native Marvin Kellum, who helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, has died at the age of 70.

Officials with Historic Lecompton announced on Sunday, Feb. 5, that former Pittsburgh Steeler and Lecompton native Marvin Buddy Kellum, passed away on Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 70.

Officials noted that Kellum went from playing 8-man football in Lecompton to helping the Steelers win Super Bowls IX and X. He left much of his memorabilia in a special display at the Territorial Capital Museum, 640 E. Woodson, located in his hometown.

Kellum recovered the second-half kickoff in Super Bowl IX against the Vikings, which led to the first touchdown of the game and the inevitable victory over the Vikings. He was modest about his success and often recalled his days at Lecompton High School.

During the Sunflower State’s first year of high school playoffs, officials indicated that Lecompton lost to Lucas in the semifinals and Kellum took the blame as he was sick and “let the team down.”

Kellum is survived by his two brothers who remain in Lecompton, Wayne and Kenny, as well as his sister, Karen Ice.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

