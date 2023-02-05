LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is getting his wish and being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Mavericks will trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks to the Nets, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move.

In return, Dallas will have another star-level player to pair alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

The move comes just days after Irving told the Nets that he wanted a trade. He was not with Brooklyn for its game Saturday night, with the team saying he was injured and that he was excused from being at the arena.

It also ends a tumultuous stint in Brooklyn.

Irving signed with his hometown team in 2019 with hopes of winning a title while playing alongside Kevin Durant.

But one saga followed another, highlighted by him having to miss almost the entire home schedule last season over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and an eight-game suspension earlier this season after the team said it was dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs” following his posting of a movie link on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with...
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
Revitalization was one of the highlights of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley’s State of the City...
Restaurant owner reacts to Bessemer mayor’s plans for big changes in the city
Source: WBRC video
Move Over law applies to more than just law enforcement
Source: City of Hoover
Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Menacing charge against Bengals’ Joe Mixon is dismissed
Source: WBRC video
Nate Oats signs contract extension at UA
Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Coach Nate Oats extends Alabama contract through 2029