FIRST ALERT: Clear, cool Sunday morning, warmer weather on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After some morning clouds, clearing, milder conditions will return this afternoon with a warming trend which will continue through the week. Dry weather weather will also continue although there may some increase in moisture further south and east. A limited weather disturbance will swing over tonight continuing east through tomorrow morning. This will, however, only produce an increase in clouds, but with the increasing moisture patchy fog may return late tonight into tomorrow morning mainly in South Alabama.

Sunday weather headlines, 2/5/23 (WBRC)

The trend toward drier air will continue tomorrow and afternoon temperatures will average 10 degrees or more above seasonal averages. Overnight lows will be in the 35-40 degree range tonight with lows around 45 degrees by sunrise Tuesday morning. As a ridge of high pressure strengthens to the south the above normal temperatures will then continue through Wednesday.

Our next weather maker will likely occur Wednesday and Wednesday night as an area of low pressure and associated cold front will move across the Southeast. Dew points, indicating increasing moisture will again rise above 60 degrees at least in West Alabama which may lead to increasing instability and the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms especially during the afternoon when high temperatures will be near 75 degrees.

There may be, then, the potential for severe storms or tornadoes through Wednesday night.

The cold front will likely stall to the east allowing for ongoing rain chances Thursday and Friday. Much colder air arrives Friday night into Saturday. There will be a limited chance for moisture to wrap around the departing system which could produce a few snow flurries especially in north and northeast Alabama, but any precipitation which falls will likely be in the form of rain.

Finally, minor flooding is forecast to continue along the lower Black Warrior and Tombigbee River basins through Monday night due to last week’s heavy rain.

