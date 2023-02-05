Family, friends remember Matthew Perrigin during candlelight vigil

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - A candlelight vigil held Saturday night in remembrance of Matthew Perrigin, the victim of a fatal shooting near the Jefferson and Walker County line just a couple weeks ago.

Friends and family of Perrigin gathered to remember his life and celebrate his memory on the very field he once played football at Dora High School.

“Matthew loved life,” said Lloyd Perrigin, his father. “He had a big heart. He was very caring to his friends and family.”

The 32-year-old man was shot and killed on January 19 around 5:15am during a car robbery in his driveway. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspects during a manhunt. A father and son were arrested for the incident, Corey and Kaison Mahaffey. They each remain in jail with a bond set at $1 million cash.

“You can’t grasp reality,” said Lloyd Perrigin. “You keep thinking ‘How can this happen?’ He was 32 years old. He was in the prime of his life.”

Matthew is forced to leave behind his two children, 8-year-old Aubree and 6-year-old Justin.

“He was everything to the kids too,” said Kelly Perrigin, Matthew’s mother. “They loved him and they’ve been just really upset.”

“The only thing that’s going to drive out hate is love,” said Harry ‘Traveling Shoes’ Turner, a community activist. “Let’s love on each other and let’s care for each other and let’s stop taking loved ones away from people.”

“I just hope to bring awareness to gun violence,” explained Kelly Perrigin. “You know, how it didn’t have to result in that. It didn’t have to result in Matthew’s death.”

