Body found in Center Point, authorities investigating

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after finding a body Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle in Center Point at approximately 9 a.m. on reports of a body located near a stairwell. The male victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing and asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450, option 2.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.