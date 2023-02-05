LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

data breach
data breach(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information.

Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.

After an investigation, it was determined that a third party had gained access to personal information and removed a copy of some data between November 28 and December 5.

CVA said that some of the personal information involved may include one or more of the following:

  • Demographic information to identify and contact the patient, such as full name, date of birth, and address
  • Social security number
  • Health insurance information, such as name of insurer/government payor and member ID, policy and/or group number
  • Medical and treatment information, such as medical record number, dates of service, provider and facility names, other visit, procedure and diagnosis information, and possibly assessments, tests and imaging
  • Billing and claims information, such as account and/or claim status, billing and diagnostic codes, and payor information
  • Passport and driver’s license number
  • Credit and debit card information
  • Financial account information

CVA said that for a limited number of people, the information may have also included username and password information. The practice did note that “not all data elements were involved for all individuals.”

CVA said they are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services to those whose sensitive information may have been involved. They advise for patients to carefully review credit reports and statements from healthcare providers and financial institutions to ensure valid account activity.

CVA has set up a dedicated assistance line for anyone seeking more information about the incident. Anyone with questions over the next 90 days can call 1 (833) 753-3802 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information is available at https://response.idx.us/cvainformation/.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with...
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
Revitalization was one of the highlights of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley’s State of the City...
Restaurant owner reacts to Bessemer mayor’s plans for big changes in the city
Source: WBRC video
Move Over law applies to more than just law enforcement
Source: City of Hoover
Hoover short-term rental owners upset with ‘Airbnb ordinance’
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Founder Mark Davis says the project will be completed and dedicated on Memorial Day Weekend.
Military monument almost complete in Trussville
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur
Family and friends remember Matthew Perrigin during a candlelight vigil held in Dora.
Family, friends remember Matthew Perrigin during candlelight vigil