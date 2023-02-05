Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information.

Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.

After an investigation, it was determined that a third party had gained access to personal information and removed a copy of some data between November 28 and December 5.

CVA said that some of the personal information involved may include one or more of the following:

Demographic information to identify and contact the patient, such as full name, date of birth, and address

Social security number

Health insurance information, such as name of insurer/government payor and member ID, policy and/or group number

Medical and treatment information, such as medical record number, dates of service, provider and facility names, other visit, procedure and diagnosis information, and possibly assessments, tests and imaging

Billing and claims information, such as account and/or claim status, billing and diagnostic codes, and payor information

Passport and driver’s license number

Credit and debit card information

Financial account information

CVA said that for a limited number of people, the information may have also included username and password information. The practice did note that “not all data elements were involved for all individuals.”

CVA takes the security of personal information seriously. As soon as the incident was discovered, a forensic investigation was launched, and steps were taken to mitigate and remediate the incident and to help prevent further unauthorized activity. In response to this incident, security and monitoring capabilities are being enhanced and systems are being hardened as appropriate to minimize the risk of any similar incident in the future.

CVA said they are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services to those whose sensitive information may have been involved. They advise for patients to carefully review credit reports and statements from healthcare providers and financial institutions to ensure valid account activity.

CVA has set up a dedicated assistance line for anyone seeking more information about the incident. Anyone with questions over the next 90 days can call 1 (833) 753-3802 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information is available at https://response.idx.us/cvainformation/.

