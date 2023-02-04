LawCall
Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee

By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers.

According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”

When officers arrived at the scene on Hwy. 72 and Cove Road, they got into a fight with a suspect.

Following the fight, the suspect pointed a gun at officers which led to an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Cherokee Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

Cherokee Police Chief Joshua Phillips says that the suspect was shot and killed by two sheriff’s deputies and one Cherokee officer.

According to the Cherokee Police Department, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

The case has been turned over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

